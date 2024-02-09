US hails Maldives' role in Indo-Pacific region, promotes cooperation with the South Asian island nation

Washington: Describing the Maldives as a key partner in ensuring a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, the United States on Thursday said it is committed to strengthening cooperation with the South Asian island nation.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu was in the Maldives recently for talks with its new leadership and the civil society.

"The United States is committed to strengthening cooperation with Maldives, a key partner in ensuring a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," a State Department spokesperson told PTI when asked about the assistant secretary's visit from January 29-31.

While in Malé, Lu met with Mohamed Muizzu and other senior officials to discuss shared priorities, including defense cooperation, economic growth, and democratic governance.

"They also discussed progress on establishing the US Embassy in Maldives that will further strengthen our partnership and people-to-people ties," the spokesperson said.

Lu also met with members of civil society and higher education officials to discuss democratic governance and transparency in the Maldives, said the spokesperson.