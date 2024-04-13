US imposes entry ban on ex-Surinamese president, former military officials

The United States on Friday announced an entry ban on former Surinamese President Desi Bouterse and six former military officials, citing alleged involvement in the extrajudicial killings of political opponents in the 1980s.

"These individuals and four family members are generally ineligible for entry into the United States," the US State Department said in a statement, which said the officials had been involved in the so-called "December Murders".

Bouterse, 78, dominated politics in the tiny South American country for decades, leading a coup in 1980 and finally leaving office in 2020.

Five years ago, he and six others were convicted for their role in the 1982 murders of 15 leading government critics, including lawyers, journalists, union leaders, soldiers and university professors.