US imposes visa restrictions South Sudan individuals, State Dept says

Washington: The United States is imposing visa restrictions on members of the government and others who have obstructed humanitarian aid to the country by taxing shipments, the State Department said on Friday.

South Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of people died as a result of civil war from 2013-2018, is experiencing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises as a result of persistent conflict, natural disasters and poverty.

UN missions there have said South Sudanese authorities are holding up United Nations fuel tankers over a tax dispute, jeopardizing the delivery of millions of dollars of aid during a humanitarian crisis.