US-India ties as good as they have ever been: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Singapore: Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin on Saturday said the US-India ties are based on a common vision and common values and the momentum in the relationship is not only going to continue but will pick up speed.

Austin's remarks came as he responded to a delegate's question at the Shangri La Dialogue about bilateral ties.

Held annually in Singapore, the Shangri La Dialogue Dialogue is Asia’s premier defence summit.

“The relationship we enjoy right now with India is as good as or better than our relationship that it has ever been,” he told delegates.

"We are co-producing armoured vehicles with India,” he said, adding that good progress has been made on the project.

The US-India relations are based on a common vision and common values. “So, I believe the momentum that we see is not only going to continue but, at a point, it will pick up speed.”