US says it is studying Hamas response on Gaza ceasefire, will discuss with allies

CIA director Bill Burns is in the region "working on this in real time," Miller said.

The Hamas announcement came hours after Israel ordered the evacuation of parts of Rafah, the city on Gaza's southern edge that has served as the last sanctuary for around half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents.

That appeared to signal that an operation on Rafah will go ahead, despite Washington's repeated warnings, including by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a visit to Israel last week, where he also focused on increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Miller reiterated that the United States could not support an operation in Rafah "as it is currently envisioned" by Israel.

"A Rafah operation would make it incredibly difficult to sustain the increases in humanitarian assistance that we have been able to deliver over the past few weeks," Miller said.