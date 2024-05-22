US schools test new AI-powered camera technology to monitor campuses, curb shooting incidents

To detect firearms on school grounds, lawmakers in the US state of Kansas are proposing the use of AI-powered camera systems. This is done in an effort to boost school safety after a rise in shootings nationwide, reported AP.

This has been proposed after witnessing a surge in school shootings with 2021, 2022, and 2023 recording the highest numbers since at least 2008 as per a report by CNN. There were at least 82 incidents in 2023, and 2022 witnessed 46 deadly fatalities.

ZeroEyes, a firm founded by military veterans, have come up with a technology which would trigger alerts for human verification by former law enforcement as well as military personnel before dispatching authorities.

A $5 million in grants for schools to equip AI-backed surveillance cameras, could soon be offered by Kansas. However, Governor Laura Kelly Kansas is yet to approve the expenditures and the academies may have to meet certain requirements, the report said.