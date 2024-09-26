US Secret Service agent probed over 'sexual misconduct' involving Harris staffer

Washington: The Secret Service is investigating one of its agents after an incident involving someone in Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' office, her office said in a statement on Wednesday.

A US Secret Service (USSS) spokesperson said separately that the employee was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations into "a misconduct allegation involving an employee," without providing further details.

Harris' office has "zero tolerance for sexual misconduct," its statement said. Senior officials "were alerted by the USSS about an incident involving an agent and informed that USSS initiated an investigation," it read.

Neither the Secret Service agent nor the person in Harris' office were named in the statement by Harris' office. The office said it would not provide further information.