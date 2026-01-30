Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US State Department releases list of gifts from Indian leaders to US counterparts

The Office of the Chief of Protocol, Department of State, submitted a comprehensive list of 'gifts received from foreign government sources'.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 05:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 05:01 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesUS State Department

Follow us on :

Follow Us