Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US Supreme Court to hear arguments in Trump bid to fire Lisa Cook; leaves her in job for now

Concerns about the Fed's independence from the White House in setting monetary policy could have a ripple effect throughout the global economy.
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 16:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2025, 16:05 IST
World newsDonald TrumpUS Supreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us