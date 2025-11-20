Greater Noida roof collapse: Death toll rises to four

<p>Noida: The death toll in the roof collapse at an under-construction house in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=greater%20noida">Greater Noida</a>'s Rabupura area rose to four on Thursday, police said.</p><p>The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Nagla Hukum Singh village, where workers were removing the shuttering of a lintel on the third floor of a house owned by one Mahavir Singh. The roof suddenly gave way, burying a number of labourers under the debris.</p>.Five members of family die after roof of house collapses in Bihar.<p>While one worker had died on the spot, three others died later during treatment.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Zeeshan (22), Shakir (38), and Kamil (20), all residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Nadeem (25) from Ghaziabad.</p><p>The injured labourers, Danish (21) and Fardeen (18) of Gautam Buddh Nagar, were discharged after treatment and sent home, the spokesperson said.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=police">police</a> also said five labourers from Madhya Pradesh, who were initially trapped under the rubble, managed to leave the spot without sharing their names and addresses. Their identities are being verified.</p><p>Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who visited the site shortly after the collapse on Wednesday, had called for "appropriate compensation" for the families of the deceased and the injured.</p><p>A case has been registered against the construction contractor at Rabupura police station and further legal action is underway, officials added. </p>