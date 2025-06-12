<p>Washington: The State Department is withdrawing diplomats from Iraq, and the Pentagon has authorized the voluntary departure of military family members from the Middle East as tensions spike amid signs that nuclear diplomacy between the United States and Iran is deadlocked.</p><p>Word of the US decisions, along with a warning from Britain about new threats to Middle East commercial shipping, came hours after President Donald Trump said in a podcast released Wednesday that he had grown “less confident” about the prospects for a deal with Iran that would limit its ability to develop nuclear weapons.</p><p>Israeli officials have threatened to attack Iran if it does not effectively surrender its nuclear program.</p>.US Vice President says he does not know if Iran wants nuclear weapon. <p>American and Iranian negotiators have been planning to meet later this week for another round of talks, although Trump told reporters Monday that Iran had adopted an “unacceptable” negotiating position.</p><p>The British warning came from a maritime trade agency that monitors Middle East shipping and that said in a public advisory that it had “been made aware of increased tensions within the region which could lead to an escalation of military activity having a direct impact on mariners.” The advisory urged commercial vessels transiting the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz to use heightened caution.</p><p>At the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from across the Middle East, according to a statement from US Central Command, which oversees US military activity in the region.</p><p>“The safety and security of our service members and their families remains our highest priority,” the statement said, adding that it was “monitoring the developing tension in the Middle East.”</p>.Iran threatens US bases in region if military conflict arises. <p>Asked about the reason for authorized departures as he arrived at the Kennedy Center in Washington for a Wednesday evening performance of “Les Misérables,” Trump told reporters, “Well, you’re going to have to figure that one out yourself.”</p><p>Analysts debated a range of possibilities Wednesday, including that the United States and Britain might be trying to intimidate Iran, or alternately were responding with alarm to bellicose statements from Iranian officials. Some also wondered whether US and British officials were reacting to a heightened chance that Israel would attack Iran.</p>