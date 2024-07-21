US urges people to not travel to Bangladesh amid 'civil unrest'

Washington: The US State Department said on Saturday it has raised Bangladesh's travel advisory to level four, which urges people to not travel to the Asian country due to what Washington described as "civil unrest" amid ongoing protests.

The State Department also said it authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members in Bangladesh. A day earlier, the department had urged people to reconsider travel to the country.

Why it's important

Massive protests have broken out in Bangladesh over student anger against quotas that set aside 30 per cent of government jobs for the families of those who fought for independence from Pakistan.

Police have fired tear gas to scatter protesters in some areas while the government has banned public gatherings, imposed communications restrictions, deployed the army in some parts and imposed a curfew. Dozens have been killed in the past week.