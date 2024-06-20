Vaccine group Gavi seeks $11.9 billion to immunize world's poorest children

London: The global vaccine organisation Gavi is likely to seek around $11.9 billion from governments and foundations on Thursday to fund immunisation efforts in the world’s poorest countries over five years, board documents reviewed by Reuters showed.

The amount will be finalised at a meeting on Thursday in Paris, where donors will make pledges for the organisation’s plan for 2026-2030.

A separately funded $1 billion scheme to boost vaccine production in Africa, the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator, will also launch on Thursday.

Gavi helps low-income countries buy vaccines to protect against killer diseases. Around one billion children have been immunized as a result of Gavi’s work since 2020.

Gavi Chief Executive Sania Nishtar said the group aims to move more quickly and offer more vaccines. This will include expanding a malaria vaccine roll-out, which began in Cameroon this year, as well as catching up on routine programmes for diseases like measles, which were set back by the Covid-19 pandemic.