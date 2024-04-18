Victus Haze mission: US awards contracts for tech-equipped systems eyeing future space warfare

In what would seem to be a real-world Star Wars like situation if Earth ever counters aliens, an 'on-orbit space domain awareness' (SDA) program which is being developed by US might prove to be one of the potential defenses. The US Space Systems Command (SSC) has collaborated with two vendors in the space equipment sector for a demonstration mission titled 'Victus Haze'.

SSC will execute the demonstration mission In partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit and SpaceWERX, through two contracts. According to an official SSC release, DIU awarded a contract to Rocket Lab National Security at a value of $32 million (Rs 2.67 crore) while SpaceWERX will award a contract to a a US company True Anomaly.

Of the total $60 million (Rs 501 crore) needed for the demonstration mission, the release said that the US government will fund $30 million (Rs 250 crore), and True Anomaly will leverage $30 million of internal private capital.

The scope of the mission as per SSC is to study and develop tech-equipped systems that would help US be prepared to neutralise any attacks on Earth from space, if in case such a scenario occurs ever. According to Lt Col MacKenzie Birchenough, SSC’s materiel leader for Space Safari: “The commercial space industry is advancing at an unprecedented pace that will provide the Space Force additional options to quickly respond to adversary aggression.”

“VICTUS HAZE will demonstrate and prove capabilities to be used for future TacRS (Tactically Responsive Space) operations in direct support of urgent Combatant Command on-orbit needs,” he added.