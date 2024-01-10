Video of woman eating rice with hands at airport goes viral; internet reacts

The video accumulated around 24 million views, at the time of writing, with social media users calling it 'racism', while some questioned the act of recording the video without the woman's consent.

In a reply to her video, one individual said, "Y’all be so invested in other peoples' lives like damn you recording a stranger eat and you don’t find that creepy and weird…"

Another user countered, "If you don't like it, you should have just mind your business than filming her invading her privacy! It's our culture, we respect our food, you are being ridiculous."

The individual who posted the video stood their ground, saying, "Thank you thank you, hand eaters. We can all thank you for leaving your saliva around our airports & public spaces. Raising the chances of us having to go back into mask mandates. Leave your hand sucking at home."

In a separate post, the contentious individual wrote, "Share your bowl of rice in peace at home with your family and ur pet," (indicating peace and pet with emoticons).

Further justifying their stance, they said, "It’s a case study. Observing the wild. Ppl have no problem showing black Americans in a negative light or saying the N-word. Eat with utensils in public spaces. Stop whining."

Some tried to raise the point of cultural differences, with one individual commenting, "You forget that different cultures exist? if somebody was eating fries with their hands, I highly doubt you’d be secretly videoing them. all of this whilst you have India’s national flower in your display name."

JusB continued defending their stance saying, "Eating rice with fingers is for the home or a restaurant that accommodates that."

Another X user drew a comparison with American eating habits, saying, "If it was an American having fries you wouldn’t bat an eye. It’s not like she’s sharing it with you either it’s her own portion and how she culturally does things and it’s less wasteful in terms of cutlery. You’re the weirdo for filming a random person in an airport."

JusB retorted, "Culture aside. Is rice really a finger food? Shoving grains into your mouth with saliva at an airport is appalling. At least with a French fry you don’t have to eat the portion you touched. You wouldn’t believe the number of ppl who don’t wash their hands."

Refusing to budge, JusB continued, "And with delicious fries hunny you don’t have to eat the tips that your hand touched. It’s a choice."