Violence rocks Haiti as prime minister visits Kenya

Violent gangs have since expanded their territory and are now estimated to control most of the capital. The UN estimates the conflict killed close to 5,000 people last year and has driven some 300,000 from their homes, while the fighting has blocked off access to food and medical services.

A UN spokesperson on Thursday said five countries had formally notified the United Nations of their intent to contribute personnel to the international force, which Henry had urgently requested back in 2022.

No numbers have yet been given for the potential force and a deployment date has yet to be announced. Henry, who has said security must be reestablished to hold fair elections, told regional leaders this week he would hold a vote by August 2025.