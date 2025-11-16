Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Voice to vows: Japanese woman weds her AI created partner

The intimate event included vows, a ring exchange, and traditional elements, although the marriage carries no legal status.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 17:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 17:58 IST
World newsJapanArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us