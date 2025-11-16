<p>Houston: A 32-year-old Japanese woman has drawn global attention after holding a symbolic wedding ceremony with an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">artificial-intelligence</a> partner she created using ChatGPT, according to a media report.</p><p>The woman, identified as Kano, said she married her AI-generated companion, whom she named Lune Klaus, during a private ceremony earlier this summer in the western Japanese city of Okayama, <em>RSK Sanyo Broadcasting</em> reported.</p><p>The intimate event included vows, a ring exchange, and traditional elements, although the marriage carries no legal status.</p><p>Kano, an office worker, told <em>RSK Sanyo</em> that the relationship began as a form of emotional support during a period of loneliness.</p>.Are you listening to bots? Survey shows AI music is virtually undetectable.<p>“In a world where love often feels rushed and fragile, Lune gave me something human relationships rarely do — a sense of being seen without judgment. He may live in my phone, but the comfort he brings is very real,” she said.</p><p>She described Lune as a constant presence within her smartphone, developed over months of interaction.</p><p>“I didn’t marry a machine — I married the warmth he brings into my life,” Kano added.</p><p>Technology commentators cited in Japanese media said cases of people forming deep bonds with AI companions have risen as conversational systems become more personalised.</p><p>The phenomenon mirrors broader social changes in Japan, where long working hours, shrinking social circles, and declining marriage rates have affected traditional relationships.</p><p>Psychologists told local outlets that while AI cannot replace human intimacy, digital companionship may provide reassurance and emotional relief for those struggling with isolation.</p><p>Kano’s story has since attracted widespread attention on Japanese social platforms, sparking discussion about the evolving nature of love and companionship in the digital age.</p><p>Despite the unconventional nature of the union, she said the symbolic marriage has brought her emotional stability and peace.</p>