<p>Conservative activist and close ally of US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a>, Charlie Kirk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/charlie-kirk-right-wing-provocateur-and-close-ally-of-donald-trump-dies-at-31-3722294">was tragically shot dead earlier this week</a> while participating in an open debate at Utah Valley University.</p>.<p>Months before the fatal attack, Kris Herzog, a security expert and owner of the Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, had warned Kirk that his life was in imminent danger. Herzog, whose firm specializes in protecting high-profile individuals, met the 31-year-old conservative influencer during an event at California State University on March 6.</p>.Accused sniper jailed in Charlie Kirk killing awaits formal charges in Utah.<p>As reported by <em>The Mirror</em>, Herzog issued Kirk a stark warning that there was a “100 per cent chance” he would be targeted if he continued speaking at university campuses without stronger protective measures.</p>.<p>Herzog revealed that his team assessed Kirk’s security setup and found it “not even close” to adequate. He emphasised the need for bulletproof glass panels and metal detectors covering a wide perimeter of at least 700 meters to screen attendees. Herzog also warned that a sniper could target Kirk’s head, making ballistic glass protection critical.</p>.<p>Kirk apparently listened to some of the suggestions, but he didn’t get in touch with Herzog again. “My prediction of his murder has come true," Herzog told the <em>Daily Mail</em>, adding, “sadly, he never got back to me."</p>.<p>Mark Wilson, a colleague of Herzon who also attended the California event, confirmed having a direct conversation with Kirk about his lack of security.</p>.<p>“We are huge Turning Point fans, being conservatives, and we’d discussed the lack of security because he’s up close with these nutcase kids and doesn’t appear that he ever wears a bulletproof vest,” Wilson told the <em>Daily Mail</em>.</p>.<p>Wilson added, “It’s super sad what has happened.”</p>.<p>The tragedy has cast a spotlight on the urgent need for better security protocols for public figures at university events.</p>