<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> appeared to flip a person calling him "pedophile protector" during a visit to the Ford plant in Michigan on Tuesday.</p><p>In a video that was published by TMZ, a worker at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ford">Ford </a>Motor Company's River Rouge complex that produces the F-150 pickup truck is heard shouting "pedophile protector" as the president walked past.</p><p>An agitated Trump is seen turn in the direction of the voice, appearing to mouth an expletive before flipping his middle finger. </p><p>The person who screamed at the president is not visible in the video and has remained unidentified. Some of the audio is also indistinct. </p><p>The video also shows Trump pointing toward the floor several times as he continues walking through the plant before making the gesture and moving on.</p><p>The remark could be a reference to Trump's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. </p><p>The case has drawn criticism and scrutiny over the slow release of federal records. </p><p>A few also allege that Trump escalated his offensive on Venezuela to divert attention from his alleged involvement in the matter.</p><p><strong>White House defends Trump</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the White House defended the obscene actions of the president. </p><p>Steven Cheung, assistant to the president and White House director of communications, said Trump was provoked by the factory worker.</p><p>"A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response," Cheung said in a statement.</p><p>It is not the first time that Trump has reacted bluntly and been caught on camera. He has used the f-word on several occasions before.</p><p>Last year, he expressed his frustration when Israel and Iran continues to attack each other despite a ceasefire in June. </p><p>"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing," Trump had said at the time. </p>