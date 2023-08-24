We already live on the Moon: Pak man remarks as India's Chandrayaan-3 lands

This sparked a debate in the neighbouring country and prompted YouTuber Sohaib Chaudhry to seek public's reaction to the landing. Some of the responses went viral, especially one from a man who said that Pakistanis were essentially staying on the Moon since both the celestial body and their country lacked essentials like gas, water, and electricity.

Drawing a comparison amusingly, the individual said that since the conditions were comparable, a trip to the Moon was unwarranted.