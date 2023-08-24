We already live on the Moon: Pak man remarks as India's Chandrayaan-3 lands

India scripted history on Wednesday when Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully landed the Chandrayaan-3 near the south pole of the Moon, becoming the first nation in the world to do so.
Ahead of India's mission an ex-Pakistan minister had changed his stance of mocking the Indian space agency and instead praised the mission, also calling for it to be broadcast live on television.
This sparked a debate in the neighbouring country and prompted YouTuber Sohaib Chaudhry to seek public's reaction to the landing. Some of the responses went viral, especially one from a man who said that Pakistanis were essentially staying on the Moon since both the celestial body and their country lacked essentials like gas, water, and electricity.
Drawing a comparison amusingly, the individual said that since the conditions were comparable, a trip to the Moon was unwarranted.
Ahead of the launch on Wednesday, PTI interviewed locals in Islamabad, among whom one expressed a great deal of confidence in India's space exploration capabilities, saying "Not just on the Moon, India's spacecraft can land on the Mars also."
Pakistan this year saw nationwide power outages in January, while Dawn reported that in 2022, the nation saw a five per cent decrease in natural gas production. In March, it was reported that Pakistan was hit by massive water shortages six months after floods submerged land across Sindh and southern Punjab.