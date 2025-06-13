Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

We had reached point of no return: Israel's army chief

'We cannot wait for another time to act, we have no choice,' Zamir said in remarks published by the IDF.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 03:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 03:15 IST
World newsIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us