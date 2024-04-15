What to know about jury selection in Donald Trump's Manhattan criminal case

New York: The hundreds of New Yorkers who report for jury duty Monday morning in Manhattan will embark on an experience not found in history books: They will be vetted as jurors for the trial of a former United States president.
The task won't be easy. Lawyers for Donald Trump and prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney's office will narrow the pool to 12 jurors and several alternates.
Both sides will try to discern biases that could alter the outcome of the trial, posing dozens of questions that have been discussed and debated for weeks.
The jurors, for their part, will be expected to answer each question honestly in an intimidating environment, just steps away from the former president, who is expected to attend much of the trial.
Here's what we know about the process:
Who are the prospective jurors?
The jury pool is composed of Manhattanites. Beyond that, little about the group is known, even by prosecutors and defense lawyers. Both sides will use the next several days, or weeks, to find out all they can.
Because New York state does not allow juries to operate in full anonymity, the parties, including the former president, will know the jurors' names. The lawyers will also have access to their addresses. (Trump will not).
The public may never know the jurors' names. The judge in the case, Juan Merchan, granted the prosecutors' request to withhold them.
What will they be asked?
After reading a summary of the allegations, Merchan will ask the prospective jurors whether they believe they can be fair and impartial.
They will also be asked if they have any scheduling conflicts that would prevent them from attending every day of the trial, which could last more than six weeks. Those who raise concerns will most likely be removed from the pool.
The jurors who remain will all be asked the same set of questions. One by one, they will talk - briefly and vaguely - about what they do for a living, their education and their families.
They will be asked where they get their news, what radio and podcasts they listen to and whether they've read books written by Trump or his former fixer Michael Cohen, who is expected to be a central witness.
Other questions will be more pointed. Jurors will be asked if they've ever volunteered or attended a campaign event for Trump or one of his opponents. They will also be asked to divulge feelings or opinions they have about how Trump is being treated in this case.
But the jurors will not be asked how they have voted, whom they plan to vote for, whether they have made political contributions or their party registration.
How are potential jurors removed?
Trump's legal team and prosecutors for District Attorney Alvin Bragg can challenge the inclusion of prospective jurors by providing reasons they believe a juror cannot be fair and impartial. The judge has the final say.
Both sides will also receive a certain number of chances to remove jurors without explanation. After all challenged jurors are removed from the jury pool, Justice will seat the jury with those who remain.
How will Trump be involved?
If Trump's behavior at previous trials is any guide, he is likely to be involved in jury selection. In a previous defamation case, Trump was fixated on the jurors from the moment they walked into the courtroom.
He pivoted in his chair to study them as they answered biographical questions. He frequently talked to his attorneys.
But Trump's comments about the jurors in this case should start and stop in the courtroom. In addition to being ordered not to reveal their names, Trump is also subject to a gag order issued by Merchan preventing him from making public statements about them.