WHO clears Bavarian Nordic's vaccine as first shot against mpox

The approval, known as a pre-qualification, is an official list of medicines used as a benchmark for procurement by developing countries.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 September 2024, 10:10 IST

The World Health Organisation said on Friday it had cleared Bavarian Nordic's vaccine as the first shot against mpox.

"This first prequalification of a vaccine against mpox is an important step in our fight against the disease, both in the context of the current outbreaks in Africa, and in future," WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact and is usually mild but can kill, was declared a public emergency of international concern by the WHO last month.

Published 13 September 2024, 10:10 IST
