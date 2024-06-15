Kuwait fire: Who is K G Abraham? MD of NBTC group that owned building where 45 Indians died

On June 12, a massive fire broke out in a multistorey building in Kuwait that was housing foreign workers, mostly Indians. The fire killed 49 people and 42 of them were Indians.

Kuwait-based NBTC Group, whose workers died in the fire in one of its accommodations there, has announced Rs 8 lakh as immediate relief to each of the families of the deceased.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to keep the families of the deceased as "part of the NBTC family".

NBTC said it was greatly "shocked and saddened by the tragic incident" in one of its residential accommodations at Mangaf in Kuwait.