Kuwait fire: Who is K G Abraham? MD of NBTC group that owned building where 45 Indians died

On June 12, a massive fire broke out in a multistorey building in Kuwait that was housing foreign workers, mostly Indians. The fire killed 49 people and 42 of them were Indians.
Kuwait-based NBTC Group, whose workers died in the fire in one of its accommodations there, has announced Rs 8 lakh as immediate relief to each of the families of the deceased.
In a statement, the company said it will continue to keep the families of the deceased as "part of the NBTC family".
NBTC said it was greatly "shocked and saddened by the tragic incident" in one of its residential accommodations at Mangaf in Kuwait.
Who is K G Abraham: Managing director of NBTC
K G Abraham, a prominent businessman from Kerala is a partner and managing director of the NBTC group.
NBTC is the biggest construction group in Kuwait, according to the Central Travancore Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.
The website read, "NBTC group, which is the biggest construction group in Kuwait which has gained a reputation for quality and reliability and the success story, is being carried forward to the neighbouring Middle East countries as well."
Established in 1977, NBTC is into engineering and construction, fabrication and machining, technical services, heavy equipment leasing, logistics, hotel, and retailing.
Abraham is also the chairman of Kochi based five-star category hotel Crowne Plaza, and the founder and chairman of KGA Group which owns the prominent five-star property in Kochi among other establishments.
The Goat Life (Adujeevitham)
K G Abraham, apart from being a businessman is also into movie production. Abraham has co-produced a Malayalam survival drama 'Adujeevitham' (Goat Life), which ironically narrates the life of an Indian migrant worker in a gulf nation.
The movie revolves around the character Najeeb Muhammed and Hakim are immigrants who were forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia. in the movie, the two to seek a better life, travel to another country.
NBTC Group has announced Rs eight lakh as immediate relief to each of the families of the deceased. The Central government has also announced a financial assistance of Rs two lakh to the families of the deceased. Prominent business houses have also announced financial assistance to the families.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 15 June 2024, 11:23 IST