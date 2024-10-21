Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

WHO says it has certified Egypt as malaria free

The WHO grants certification to countries that have proven beyond reasonable doubt that the chain of indigenous malaria transmission by Anopheles mosquitoes has been interrupted for at least the previous three consecutive years.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 03:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 03:43 IST
World newshealthEgyptWorld Health OrganisationMalaria

Follow us on :

Follow Us