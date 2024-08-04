Withdraw troops from streets: Former top generals of Bangladesh tell PM Hasina

Reading out a statement at a media briefing here, he said, "The Bangladeshi armed forces have never faced off with the masses or trained their guns at the chests of their fellow citizens." Bhuiyan, who served as the army chief under the incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government, read out the statement in the presence of dozens of former senior and mid-ranking military officers at the retired officers RAOWA Club adjacent to Dhaka Cantonment.