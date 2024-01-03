Yemen's Houthis say they 'targeted' container ship, no damage reported

Dubai: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Wednesday they had "targeted" a container ship bound for Israel, a day after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the militant group had fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles in the southern Red Sea.

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen including the capital, have since October attacked in the Red Sea commercial vessels they say have Israeli links or are sailing to Israel, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The Houthis' military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech the group had "targeted" the CMA CGM Tage container ship without elaborating. He did not say when or where the incident took place.