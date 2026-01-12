Grand Opening Of World Book Fair 2026 In New Delhi; CMD Upendrra Rai Addresses PM-YUVA Young Authors At BLF

<p>CMD Upendrra Rai Says Freedom Is Life’s Highest Value; Wealth Is Only a By-product </p><p><strong>New Delhi, January 10, 2026:</strong> </p><p>The World Book Fair 2026 commenced with grandeur on Saturday, January 10, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the fair and symbolically launched the event by playing the tambourine. </p><p>Alongside the fair, the sixth edition of the Bharat Literature Festival (BLF), also held at Bharat Mandapam, infused fresh intellectual energy among literature lovers and young writers from across the country. </p><p>At BLF, CMD Upendrra Rai, Chairman, Managing Director, and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express News Network, delivered a special address to young authors selected under the PM-YUVA scheme. </p><p> Speaking on the theme "The Role of Young Writers in Nation-Building,” CMD Upendrra Rai presented profound and inspiring reflections. </p><p>CMD Upendrra Rai began his address by highlighting the innate simplicity of children. He stated that every child enters the world with two priceless qualities: remaining busy without a defined task and staying happy without any specific reason. He explained that happiness does not require arrangements; it exists naturally in a child. </p><p>He observed that as children grow, societal expectations and pressures gradually suppress this natural ease, allowing ego to take root. This shift, he noted, distances individuals from spontaneity and authenticity. </p><p>Discussing ego and the soul, CMD Upendrra Rai cited the example of twins born at the same time to the same mother, yet growing into entirely different individuals. </p><p>He explained that while parents give birth to the body, science cannot explain the entry of the soul. Different souls, carrying different impressions, shape distinct life paths. He further stated that every action leaves an imprint on the soul, recorded line by line, eventually determining a person’s nature and direction in life. </p><h3>Freedom Is Life’s Supreme Value </h3><p>CMD Upendrra Rai strongly emphasised that freedom remains the highest value of life across all eras and civilizations. He said freedom of thought, expression, living, and creation defines true modern values and enables meaningful progress. </p><h3>Lessons from Buddha, Mahavira, and Kabir </h3><p>Drawing inspiration from Buddha, Mahavira, and Kabir, CMD Upendrra Rai urged young writers to adopt higher ideals. He recalled Buddha’s belief in returning as Maitreya and remarked that even after thousands of years, no womb has emerged capable of bearing such a great soul. </p><p>Speaking on wealth, he stated that wealth is merely a by-product that anyone can acquire, while figures like Buddha, Mahavira, and Kabir appear only once in thousands of years. He asserted that true reverence belongs to such timeless thinkers, not material riches. </p><h3>A Lion Never Misses Its Target</h3><p>Using the metaphor of a lion, CMD Upendrra Rai explained that a lion remains focused on its prey despite injuries from thorns. Similarly, capable individuals stay committed to their purpose, while incapable heirs squander inherited wealth. </p><h3>Simplicity Is the Core of Success </h3><p>CMD Upendrra Rai concluded by stressing that simplicity makes life graceful and effective, while cunning deprives individuals of opportunities. Through an illustrative story, he showed how excessive cleverness can lead to irreversible loss. </p><p>During an interactive session with PM-YUVA authors, he underlined that young writers act as guiding lamps for society. He said that writers who embrace independent thinking, spiritual depth, and freedom of consciousness will help shape a brighter future for the nation.</p>