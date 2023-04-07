89k hectares of forest land diverted for development projects in last 5 years

Responding to a Parliament question junior environment minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Rajya Sabha that the government during the last five years diverted around 88,903 hectares, an area double the size of the Mumbai suburban district, of forest area for non-forestry purposes.

Out of the total 88,903 hectares, the most, 19,424 hectares, of forest land was diverted for road construction followed by 18,847 hectares for mining, the Times of India reported. While 13,344 hectares were diverted for irrigation projects, 9,469 hectares for transmission lines and 7,630 hectares for defence projects. 4,769 hectares of forest land was also acquired for railway work.

Answering the questions posed by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Choubey told the upper house that the Centre allowed these diversions for various development works under the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act,1980.

The data presented by Choubey was recorded between April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2023. Forest land was diverted by the government for 25 kinds of projects including thermal power plants, solar power works, drinking water facilities and the above-mentioned projects.

The term ‘forest cover’ refers to all lands, more than one hectare in area with a tree canopy density of more than 10 per cent, irrespective of ownership and legal status

On Choubey’s statements, Kanchi Kohli, environmental law and policy researcher, told Hindustan Times: “What this indicates is that India’s forest diversion story is increasingly being connected with both how compliance with climate mitigation targets is assessed and how forest and tree cover is being calculated."

Kohli added, "Therefore, discussions around net zero emissions may also require a grounded understanding of the kinds of forest areas repurposed, forest rights affected, biodiversity loss in lieu of which offsets are being recorded. Going ahead, an evaluation of the state of forests can be benefited with the methodology that takes on board all the above parameters.”

