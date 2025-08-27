<p>Faridabad: A liquor businessman was shot three times by a friend outside the KLJ Society in Sector 70 of Greater Faridabad, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The businessman, Suresh, a resident of Sector 10, was seriously injured and was rushed to a private hospital, they said.</p>.<p>Suresh, they said, also has a salon in Sector 9.</p>.<p>According to police, his friend fired at Suresh in anger because he had taken his wife with him to Manali.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered at the BPTP Police Station, and three teams were formed to nab the shooter, who is on the run.</p>.<p>Police said four days ago, Suresh went to Manali with his security guard Sonu and his wife Durgesh.</p>.<p>Suresh also took Megha, a Sector 2 resident who works as a manager at his salon.</p>.<p>They said Megha had a love marriage with Vinod, a resident of Junheda, a year ago, but for some time, their bond had developed a strain.</p>.<p>After returning from Manali, around 2 am on Tuesday, Suresh went to drop off Sonu and his wife at KLJ Society. There, Vinod came in a car with one of his associates and opened fire at Suresh, hitting him in the chest, stomach, and neck, police said.</p>.<p>When a gunman of the society tried to catch Vinod, he was thrashed by Vinod and his friend.</p>.<p>Vinod then threatened to kill Suresh and sped away.</p>.<p>"An FIR has been registered, and the police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused," ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said. PTI COR VN VN</p>