Aaditya Thackeray leads by 11,892 votes from Worli

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray establishes a comfortable lead in Worli assembly constituency where he is making his electoral debut.

The 29-year-old Thackeray scion is pitted against NCP's Suresh Mane and has established a lead of over 11,892votes as per the early trends.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has established a lead of 6595 votes over his BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde is leading over his rival and BJP minister Pankaja Munde by 1,654 votes.

