Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Explained | How India is likely to shield its farmers in US trade deal

Both sides have shared the broad outlines of the ​deal but not the details, with early indications suggesting India will grant the US only limited access to its agricultural ‌market.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 14:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsUSDonald TrumpIndo-US TradeTariff

Follow us on :

Follow Us