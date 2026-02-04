<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>and Union Minister Ravneet Bittu on Wednesday had a short verbal duel during a protest by suspended MPs Parliament House with the former calling the BJP leader a "traitor friend".</p><p>Bittu was a former Congress MP who jumped sides to join BJP though he lost the Lok Sabha elections. </p>.Rahul Gandhi not allowed to continue speech in Lok Sabha; 8 MPs suspended.<p>As Rahul joined the protesters who joined the suspended MPs sitting in protest at Makar Dwar, Bittu was entering the complex. He commented that the suspended MPs were sitting like as they have won a war. </p>.<p>Rahul then said, "See here is the traitor walking by, see the pace (of his walking)" and then extended his for a shake hand saying, "my traitor friend". </p><p>Bittu did not shake hands while alleging that the Congress has sold out the country. </p><p>Congress MPs then responded saying the BJP have sold the country. </p><p>As the situation was getting tense, Bittu walked away.</p>