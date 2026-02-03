Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Excise 'scam': Opposition stages all-night stir in Vidhana Soudha seeking Minister Timmapur's scalp

Ashoka claimed that excise money is being funneled to poll-bound Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 16:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 16:29 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPExciseJD(S)

Follow us on :

Follow Us