Ayodhya verdict: SC rules in favour of Hindus

The Supreme Court on Saturday ruled in favour of Hindus who sought to build a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The top court directed for giving an alternate land of five acres to the Muslim side represented by Sunni Central Waqf Board, in Ayodhya itself as their rights to worship at the mosque was violated twice.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi read out the unanimous judgment by a five-judge bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

The court directed the Central government to frame a scheme within three months wherein a trust would be formed to see the construction of the temple.

It shall make necessary provisions for the management of trust for construction of the temple under the Central government's law passed for the acquisition of over 67 acres of land.

The court dismissed the suit filed by Nirmohi Akhara for the management of the site. It also held the Ram Janmabhoomi was not a juristic person.

The court held that there was a faith and belief of Hindus that Lord Ram was born under the inner dome. Once the faith is genuine, courts shouldn't interfere, it said.

"Once the court has the material that the faith is genuine, the court must not interfere and acknowledge it," the CJI said.

Dealing with the suit filed by the Sunni Central Waqf Board, the bench said it can't be said Muslims have been able to establish their possessory title over the land. The Sunni Waqf Board couldn't establish the adverse possession, it said, adding the riots of 1934 and disturbances in 1949 showed that the possession of the inner courtyard was a matter of contestation.

Reading out the excerpts of the judgement, the CJI said the law must stand apart from political consternation. The court must preserve a sense of balance, one should not dominate the others.