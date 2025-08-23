News in Pics | August 23, 2025: Best photos from around the world

An animal lover feeds sweets to a stray dog after the Supreme Court's (SC) verdict on the strays, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. The SC on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said the picked up canines be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.
Passengers onboard a metro train of the newly inaugurated Yellow Line's Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar stretch of Kolkata Metro, at Jessore Road metro station in Kolkata, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated three new metro routes in the city.
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships - Rio 2025 - Barra Olympic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - August 22, 2025 Israel's Daniela Munits performs during the individual all-around final
The Hong Kong Ballet perform during a dress rehearsal of 'The Butterfly Lovers' at the Lincoln Center's Koch Theater in New York City, U.S., August 21, 2025.
UEFA Conference League - Play Off - First Leg - RC Strasbourg v Brondby IF - Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France - August 21, 2025 Brondby IF fans with flares inside the stadium before the match.
An electronic billboard displays an American Eagle ad campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney, in New York City, U.S., August 21, 2025
