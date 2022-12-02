Bengaluru: Helmetless scooterist dies in road accident

A 50-year-old scooterist who rode his vehicle without a helmet succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident near Hoysala Nagar in Kengeri Satellite Town on Wednesday night.

Krishnappa, a resident of Gandhinagar in Kengeri, rode the scooter with his friend Ramakrishna, who escaped with minor injuries. Both Krishnappa and Ramakrishna were without helmets.

A case has been filed against Krishnappa at the Kengeri traffic police station, and further investigations are on.