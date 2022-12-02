Bengaluru: Helmetless scooterist dies in road accident

Bengaluru: Helmetless scooterist dies in road accident

His friend, who was also on the vehicle, suffered minor injuries

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2022, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 03:47 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock Image

A 50-year-old scooterist who rode his vehicle without a helmet succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident near Hoysala Nagar in Kengeri Satellite Town on Wednesday night.

Krishnappa, a resident of Gandhinagar in Kengeri, rode the scooter with his friend Ramakrishna, who escaped with minor injuries. Both Krishnappa and Ramakrishna were without helmets.

A case has been filed against Krishnappa at the Kengeri traffic police station, and further investigations are on.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru news
Accident

What's Brewing

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh

Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh

Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka

Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka

Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging

Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging

England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match

England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match

Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir

Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

 