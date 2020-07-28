Bengaluru: Missing woman's body found in water tank

A 49-year-old woman, who was missing since last Friday, was found dead inside a water tank on the premises of her apartment in Yelahanka Newtown in North-East Bengaluru on Sunday night.

The deceased is Gowri Nagaraj, a resident of SMIG apartment, Yelahanka, and a real estate agent.

The residents of the apartment noticed foul smell while using the water and they called a plumber to fix it. When he checked the tank, a decomposed body was found in it and the residents identified it was Gowri Nagaraj, the resident of the same apartment.

Her husband H B Nagaraj had filed a missing person complaint on July 24 after he could not find her on that day.

An investigating officer said she had left behind a death note, in which she said she had collected money from a few people promising them residential sites and had given the same to Jayasurya developers. But they did not give her sites and or returned the money.

"In the note, she has mentioned in detail about the money given to the developers. The suspects will be summoned for the interrogation, and further necessary action will be taken," the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Bhimashankar S Guled said a case of suicide over the financial issue, and a case of abetment to commit suicide has been filed against Gopi, Bhargav, Devarajappa of Jayasurya Developers based on the suicide note she had left.