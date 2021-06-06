BJYM leader beaten to death in Odisha

A BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader has been beaten to death by miscreants in Mayurbhanj district, a police officer said.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

Ranjit Pradhan (35), the BJYM district in-charge of Balasore, was on his way to his in-laws' place, when four bike-borne men intercepted his car at Nuasahi in Kaptipada police station area of the district.

The saffron party leader reportedly engaged in an argument with the four men, following which he was thrashed at the spot, Sanjay Pradhan, the officer in-charge of Kaptipada police station, said.

The BJYM leader was taken to Udala sub-divisional hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and three accused have been arrested.

The fourth person is absconding, and the police are looking for him, the OC said.

The 35-year-old leader's body has been handed over to his family members following post-mortem, the officer said, adding that more details will be available in the case after a thorough investigation.