Cong turncoats Alpesh Thakor, aide lose Gujarat bypolls

In a major setback for two Congress turncoats, Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala, who joined the BJP and contested Assembly bypolls from Radhanpur and Bayad seats respectively lost to their Congress counterparts. In the by-elections held for six constituencies on Monday, the Congress not only retained these two seats but also snatched Tharad assembly seat from the BJP which the saffron party has been winning since 2007.

Bypolls were held for six seats, out of which the BJP had won four in the 2017 assembly polls. The Tharad seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Parbat Patel won Lok Sabha polls, while polls for Radhanpur and Bayad constituency were held after Congress MLAs Thakor and Zala respectively resigned and joined the BJP during the peak of the Lok Sabha election earlier this year. They even cross-voted as Congress MLAs in favour of the BJP candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls.

More than the BJP, the defeat is considered a major jolt for Thakor and Zala, both once hailed as popular Other Backward Caste (OBC) leaders.

Thakor, 44, with his organisation "Thakor Sena" and "OBC Ekta Manch", was one of the most prominent leaders in the Congress who had been given several key responsibilities, including the general secretaryship of the All India Congress Committee in Bihar. Thakor had joined active politics only in 2017.

He rose to prominence with the Patidar reservation stir leader Hardik Patel, now with the Congress, and independent MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani. The trio had given a tough fight to the BJP in last assembly polls.

The BJP, on the other hand, narrowly escaped major defeat in Amraiwadi seat in Ahmedabad city. It also Lunawada in Mahisagar district in central Gujarat as well as Kheralu assembly seat in the Mehsana district.

After the result, BJP state unit president Jitu Vaghani in his reaction said -- "We have been able to win three seats and it's an important win for us in view of the fact that the BJP has been winning the election for the past 25 years. Even last time, we could not win Radhanpur and Bayad."