CRPF conducts anti-naxal operation with drones: Report

In an unprecedented move, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) executed anti-Naxal missions using drones as weapons, in which the insurgents suffered a large number of casualties.

According to a report by News18, an anti-Naxal operation was carried out in the early morning of Friday by the security forces. The operation was conducted in Bastar district with the help of sophisticated drones.

Sources told News18 that the mission was monitored by top security officials in Delhi. Even after massive casualties from the Naxal side, the CRPF confirmed that Madvi Hidma, the most wanted Naxal leader is still alive.

However, DH could not independently verify this report.

Madvi Hidma of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district is also the self-styled commander of the 1st Battalion People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of the CPI (Maoist). Hidma recently emerged as the mastermind behind the massacre of 22 security personnel by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

Friday’s operation was well-planned with over 2 months of preparations. Multiple agencies, including the home ministry, were monitoring this mission.

"The details were gathered in the last 40-50 days and, after confirming the location, security forces led by CRPF initiated the operation”, News18 quoted officials in the report.

