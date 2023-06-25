Dark days of Emergency remain unforgettable period in our history, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency, and said those "dark days" remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values India's Constitution celebrates.

Emergency was imposed on this day in 1975 by the then Congress government led by prime minister Indira Gandhi.

"I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit," tweeted Modi, who is currently on a state visit to Egypt.

"The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates," the prime minister said.

Last week, in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, the prime minister had described the Emergency as a "dark period" in India's history.

He had said that those who supported democracy at that time were tortured and a glance at such crimes endangering the country's freedom would make it easier for the young generation to understand the meaning and significance of democracy.