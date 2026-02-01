Menu
Union Budget 2026 | Centre extends tax benefits to cooperatives engaged in supply of cattle feed, cotton seed

At present, deduction is allowed to a primary cooperative society engaged in supplying milk, oilseeds, fruits or vegetables raised or grown by its members.
