In Maharashtra, the ball is back in NDA's court

A delegation of the BJP will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday as Shiv Sena seems to run out of options after the NCP-Congress rejected any help for the government formation.
The Shiv Sena seems to be isolated as no firm word came from the NCP and the Congress.
Read more here.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here
Comments (+)