In Maharashtra, the ball is back in NDA's court

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 07 2019, 07:29am ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2019, 07:29am ist
The ball is in NDA's court in Maharashtra once more

A delegation of the BJP will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday as Shiv Sena seems to run out of options after the NCP-Congress rejected any help for the government formation.

The Shiv Sena seems to be isolated as no firm word came from the NCP and the Congress.

Read more here.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Assembly Elections 2019
Maharashtra
BJP
Shiv Sena
NCP
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Congress
Cartoon
Comments (+)
 