Maharashtra: Cong MLAs meet, leader to be decided later

The newly-elected MLAs of Congress met in Mumbai on Thursday but the legislature party leader would be decided in next four to five days.
The new MLAs were felicitated in presence of AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge.
On Wednesday evening, senior leaders of the party meeting to work out a floor strategy.
The CLP leader will be elected in four to five days in presence of Central observors of the party, sources said.
Among those present were MPCC President Balasaheb Thorat and former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde.
The Congress has won 44 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha.
