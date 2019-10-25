Maharashtra: CPM's Vinod Nikole poorest among new MLAs

Average assets of newly elected MLAs in Maharashtra is Rs 10.87 crore but among them, CPI(M)'s lone MLA Vinod Bhiva Nikole, who was elected from Dhanau, stands out -- he is the poorest among them with assets worth just Rs 51,082.

The gap between the second most poorest MLA in Maharashtra exposes the Nikole's economic situation as Ram Vitthal Satpute (BJP) from Malshiras has assets worth Rs 10.34 lakh followed by Shah Faruk Anwar (AIMIM) of Dhule City with Rs 29 lakh. Nikole does not have any immovable assets.

In comparison, the richest among the newly-elected MLAs is Parag Shah (BJP), who won from Ghatkopar East, has assets worth Rs 500.62 crore. He is followed by Malabar Hill MLA Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP) with Rs 441.65 crore and Sanjay Chandrakant Jagtap (Congress) from Purandar with Rs 245.67 crore.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 264 of the 288 MLAs are crorepatis as against 253 in 2014. BJP's 100 out of 105 MLAs are crorepatis while ally Shiv Sena has 51 out of 56, NCP 47 out of 54 and Congress 42 out of 44.

When it comes to women MLAs, Maharashtra has recorded an increase from 20 in 2014 to 24 this time.

The analysis also showed that there were 113 MLAs with serious criminal cases, which is two down from 115. BJP's 40 MLAs have serious charges against them followed by Shiv Sena 26 and Congress 15.

Maharashtra Assembly in Nut Shell

With Criminal Cases -- 176 (In 2014 -- 165)

With serious criminal cases -- 113 (In 2014 -- 115)

BJP -- 40

Shiv Sena -- 26

Congress -- 15

Independents -- 6

Crorepatis -- 264 (in 2014 -- 253)

BJP -- 100

Shiv Sena -- 51

NCP -- 47

Congress -- 42

Average assets per MLA -- Rs 10.87 crore

Number of re-elected MLAs -- 118

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2014 -- Rs 14.55 crore

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2019 -- Rs 25.86 crore

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2014 to 2019: Rs 11.31 crores (increase by 78%)

Richest MLAs

Parag Shah (BJP) -- Ghatkopar East -- Rs 500.62 crore

Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP) -- Malabar Hill -- Rs 441.65 crore

Sanjay Chandrakant Jagtap (Congress) -- Purandar-- Rs 245.67 crore

Poorest MLAs

Vinod Bhiva Nikole (CPIM) -- Dahanu -- Rs 51,082

Ram Vitthal Satpute (BJP) -- Malshiras -- Rs 10.34 lakh

Shah Faruk Anwar (AIMIM) -- Dhule City -- Rs 29 lakh

Education

117 -- between Class V and Class 12

157 -- graduate or above

Age

42 -- between 25 and 40 years

192 -- between 41 and 60 years

51-- 61 and 80 years

Gender

24 are women (In 2014, 20 were women)