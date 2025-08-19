<p>Lucknow: Close on the heels of the incidents of violence at roadside eateries over serving non-veg food during the recently concluded ‘<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kanwar-yatra">Kanwar Yatra</a>’ in parts of western UP, a youth was assaulted at an eatery near the state capital of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow </a>for eating non-veg while wearing a saffron dress.</p><p>According to the sources here, the youth, a resident of Gosaiganj area on the outskirts of the city, was eating chicken, when two men approached him and objected to him eating non-veg food while wearing a saffron dress.</p><p>They told the youth not to consume non-veg as it was ‘irreligious’ to eat non-veg while wearing saffron dress but the latter paid no heed to their instructions.</p><p>An altercation soon ensued between them and the youth was severely assaulted by the duo. Videos of the assault went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday.</p>.Ram temple construction captured on time-lapse cameras.<p>A police team which reached the spot on being informed, detained the duo. A case was lodged and the matter was being investigated, the police said.</p>.<p>The injured youth was admitted to the hospital.</p><p>During the recently concluded ‘Kanwar Yatra’, the saffron activists had allegedly assaulted the staff of some roadside eateries in Muzaffarnagar district after it turned out that they were Muslims and had hidden their identity and served food to the devotees.</p>