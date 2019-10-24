Maharashtra polls: BJP-Sena positive about clean sweep

Leaders of the MahaYuti ruling coalition, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, are positive that they would get much ahead of the projected 220-plus figure in the 288-seat Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. On the other hand, BJP's principal partner Shiv Sena expects to cross 100 seats.
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya is a candidate from Worli and a section of party leaders are projecting him as the next chief minister.
Read more here.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here
Comments (+)