Maharashtra polls: BJP-Sena positive about clean sweep

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 24 2019, 06:40am ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2019, 06:41am ist
Leaders of the MahaYuti ruling coalition, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, are positive that they would get much ahead of the projected 220-plus figure in the 288-seat Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. On the other hand, BJP's principal partner Shiv Sena expects to cross 100 seats.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya is a candidate from Worli and a section of party leaders are projecting him as the next chief minister.

