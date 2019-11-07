Maharshtra standstill: Shiv Sena MLAs shifted to hotel

Amidst fears of poaching, the 56 newly-elected Shiv Sena MLAs have been shifted to a hotel in Bandra.

The MLAs are now at Hotel Rangsharda in Bandra, a few kms away from Matoshree, the bungalow of Uddhav Thackeray.

After the Matoshree meeting, they all checked into the hotel.

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said keeping MLAs together is a matter of convenience. "Not all MLAs are from Mumbai. They do not have government accommodation. Also, Uddhav ji wants all of them to stay together....in case they need to go somewhere at short notice," he said.

A senior Sena leader said that the MLAs are "loyal soldiers" of Shiv Sena and Thackeray and they are committed. "There is no chance of breaking away," he said.

Opposition MahaAghadi allies NCP and Congress felt that BJP will try and break MLAs from Shiv Sena.

"There is no chances of NCP legislator walking away...those wo wanted had already left before polls," state NCP President Jayant Patil said.

"Shiv Sena is an alliance partner of BJP and part of MahaYuti...if it feels scared that BJP will poach their MLAs, then we can very well understand how much BJP is morally corrupt and why we must save Maharashtra from them," state Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant said.