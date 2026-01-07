<p>Dharwad: Tension prevailed at the Dharwad bench of the High Court, and district courts in Gadag and Bagalkot for some time on Tuesday, following bomb threat emails.</p>.<p>The premises was evacuated. The court proceedings were suspended for the day. Security was heightened at the court complex on P B Road in Dharwad.</p>.<p>Bomb detection and disposal squads and dog squads were pressed into service. Over 100 policemen were deployed at the spot.</p>.<p>Similar precautionary measures were taken in Gadag and Bagalkot courts. The police evacuated the court complexes.</p>.<p>Probe is underway to trace the source of the emails. Similar mails were received at Mysuru and Hassan courts too. </p>